COLFAX, Iowa — Jim Schwartz is a big believer in shifting farm decisions from what he calls a “post-mortem” approach to an on-the-fly approach.
“What if we can start thinking differently,” said Schwartz, director of PFR and Agronomy at Beck’s Hybrids.
Schwartz and David Friedrich, field sales marketing lead for Beck’s, both spoke on the subject of managing inputs for increased profitability during an Aug. 11 Beck’s field day. They said the idea of gathering information and making decisions during the growing season instead of after the fact could put money in farmers’ pockets.
Making those in-season decisions requires gathering information during the season. Such information gathering would necessitate soil tests and tissue tests and perhaps other types of testing.
But those types of efforts are what separate the farmers who raise the national average 177 bushel per acre corn yield and the ones that push the record of 616 bushels per acre. He is working with a company that is experimenting with ways to provide more in-season information. And Friedrich is looking at Beck’s long-term benchmarking research plots, where he can look at 20 years of data on a plot of ground.
Examples are early planting dates, use of 15-inch rows and use of fungicides. Too many farmers wait until the third week of May to plant soybeans, Friedrich said. He said research indicates planting beans earlier often leads to better yields. And applying a fungicide in the R3 stage also pays off.
When it comes to nitrogen, he said timing and placement are important. Better timing of nitrogen applications and better placement of the nitrogen are more important than just increasing the amount of nitrogen used.