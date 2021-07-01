Hail storm does damage in fields across Iowa

It was late June, but it could have been confused for the middle of January.

A severe storm system swept through the Midwest June 22, and in some areas left a path of destroyed crops.

“The hail was heavy enough that it looked like a snowstorm,” said Le Mars, Iowa, farmer Bill Tentinger. “It took about half of my corn crop.”

Tentinger said the crop was looking "beautiful," despite moisture being hard to come by so far this growing season. While leaves were starting to roll on the corn, he said a few recent rains had them optimistic for the final product.

“I felt it was still going to have potential,” Tentinger said. “The streak (of hail) was probably almost 30 miles long and maybe three to four miles wide.”

The damage wasn’t limited to western Iowa, however, as crops across the state and throughout Illinois were left dealing with hail damage from the early-summer storm. The timing of the damage has left questions as to what farmers are going to do to recover.

Crop insurance planting dates for corn and soybeans just passed, making replant a difficult decision. Iowa State Extension field agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe said corn is likely too late to replant, unless it's going to be chopped for silage. Soybeans, however, might be successful if replanted quickly.

“Once you get into July, the yield potential really starts to decline,” Vittetoe said. “We’d have to have a pretty significant loss to want to consider replant. You also need to consider how it affects your crop insurance.”