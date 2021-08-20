Hay quality, supply varies with dry conditions across Iowa

This year’s hay crop is a mixed bag in Iowa.

Parts of the state continue to experience drought conditions, while other regions had too much rain when it was time to cut hay.

“It really depends on geography,” says Aaron Saeugling, Extension agronomist with Iowa State University.

In much of his area in southwest Iowa, hay production is down due to drought conditions that persisted through most of the summer. Recent rains jump-started pastures, producing a third cutting that Saeugling calls average to slightly above average.

“We finally got some rain,” he says. “Our alfalfa stands were still pretty decent because the plant has a deep tap root, but the rain definitely pushed everything along.”

Southwest Iowa generally experiences dew-filled mornings in the summer, and that can make making hay more challenging.

“It can get pretty wet overnight, which slows us down,” Saeugling says.

That will impact hay quality, he says, making storage even more critical.

The hay crop in southern and southeast Iowa looks much better, says Rebecca Vittetoe, ISU Extension agronomist based in Washington, Iowa.

“The northern counties in my area are drier, but for the most part, things look pretty good here compared to the rest of the state,” she says.

Vittetoe says while quantities have been good, some alfalfa fields are starting to feel pressure from potato leaf hoppers.

“It got hot again, and so we have issues,” she says. “Make sure you scout your fields thoroughly.”