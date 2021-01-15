Helpful insects bring crop benefits, beauty

Not all insects are pests.

Without insects like bees, butterflies and flies, crop pollination would take a big hit, said Matthew O’Neal, a professor of entomology at Iowa State University.

“You can put a dollar value on that,” O’Neal said. “There are farmers who rent honeybee hives or buy bumblebee colonies to help pollinate their crops.”

O’Neal referenced an article from 2006, “The Economic Value of Ecological Services Provided by Insects” by John E. Losey and Mace Vaughan, that delved into a few of the financial benefits some insects bring to the country. While some of the figures may be out of date, he said the effects are not. Pollination, breakdown of manure and controlling other pests were listed.

Insects like dung beetles are particularly helpful in breaking down cow manure, he said. Without that kind of help, the leftover manure can overwhelm pasture land, he said.

“They had to bring in dung beetles to Australia in order to break down the dung of cattle because pastures were quickly devalued, within five years,” O’Neal said. “So much had accumulated in five years, it had so little value.”

Another benefit was serving as food for wildlife, helping support the birdwatching or hunting industries.

“If anyone has been fly fishing, you’ve taken advantage of that,” O’Neal said. “Those flies — mayflies, dragonflies — those are all insects that fish use for food. Insects are food for game birds. There’s so much money found in fishing and hunting, and I never appreciated how much money is spent on things like bird watching.”