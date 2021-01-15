Helpful insects bring crop benefits, beauty

Not all insects are pests.
Without insects like bees, butterflies and flies, crop pollination would take a big hit, said Matthew O’Neal, a professor of entomology at Iowa State University.
“You can put a dollar value on that,” O’Neal said. “There are farmers who rent honeybee hives or buy bumblebee colonies to help pollinate their crops.”
O’Neal referenced an article from 2006, “The Economic Value of Ecological Services Provided by Insects” by John E. Losey and Mace Vaughan, that delved into a few of the financial benefits some insects bring to the country. While some of the figures may be out of date, he said the effects are not. Pollination, breakdown of manure and controlling other pests were listed.
Insects like dung beetles are particularly helpful in breaking down cow manure, he said. Without that kind of help, the leftover manure can overwhelm pasture land, he said.
“They had to bring in dung beetles to Australia in order to break down the dung of cattle because pastures were quickly devalued, within five years,” O’Neal said. “So much had accumulated in five years, it had so little value.”
Another benefit was serving as food for wildlife, helping support the birdwatching or hunting industries.
“If anyone has been fly fishing, you’ve taken advantage of that,” O’Neal said. “Those flies — mayflies, dragonflies — those are all insects that fish use for food. Insects are food for game birds. There’s so much money found in fishing and hunting, and I never appreciated how much money is spent on things like bird watching.”
However, concerns about populations remain.
“You hear about worldwide declines in insect abundance, and I’m not just talking diversity,” O’Neal said. “That’s worrisome because that’s going to trickle down to other things.”
Solutions and suggestions are out there. The Honey Bee Health Coalition noted that ensuring herbicide or pesticide labels are properly followed is extremely important, and taking extra caution around pesticide drift may save some insects.
“Preventing drift of herbicides can be particularly helpful in maintaining beneficial habitat and food sources in field edges or adjacent uncultivated land,” they said.
The organization also noted seeds with pesticide-treated coatings may cause an issue for bees and other insects as it gets into the atmosphere.
“Farmers should discuss the need for, and benefits of, seed treatment versus the potential costs with their seed provider, Extension agents and crop consultants,” they said. “As with other pesticide uses, if it is not needed, do not use it.”
They also promoted cover crops or providing other resting areas during the winter months to give bees a place to avoid any disturbances from field work or tillage that may occur.
O’Neal said planting native perennials will help attract more of these pollinators to the area, creating a “summer-long buffet” for the insects.
“Mix a few early-summer, mid-summer and late-summer flowering plants and you’ll have a lot of resources for beneficial insects,” he said.
O’Neal added that while there is a financial benefit to having these helpful insects around, he doesn’t want dollar amounts to be the only reason people are focused on keeping their populations up.
“There’s value to insects because they are living creatures,” he said. “They are often beautiful. Seeing things like bees and butterflies flying around is one of the ways people come to appreciate nature.”