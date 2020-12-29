Hemp industry faces early challenges

As hemp wraps up its first year as a legal crop in Iowa, a few questions remain for those growing it. The No. 1 question: Where exactly is it going to go?

In year one, Iowa received 81 license applications to grow hemp, and Iowa Department of Agriculture Hemp Administrator Robin Pruisner said they are currently gathering information from these growers to see what to expect next year. A large part of the outcome will likely be based on whether producers were able to be profitable.

“When I talk to growers, probably the most common answer I get back from them is ‘Well, we’ll see if I make money or lose money on this year’s crop,’” Pruisner said.

Shane Mairet, an industrial hemp instructor at Muscatine Community College in Muscatine, Iowa, said the lack of infrastructure for the hemp product is one of the most difficult parts of the industry right now.

“Technically, it’s not legal to process CBD oil or process anything right now in the state,” he said. “It has to be taken out of the state, and if we want this to be a viable crop for Iowa, we’ve got to have the ability to process it here at home.”

Hemp producers were limited to 40 acres of hemp with the license, and Pruisner said she was unaware of any legislation that would change that in 2021. The acre limit, put in place by the Iowa legislature, was put in place to prevent entities that have previous experience with hemp from monopolizing the market in Iowa.

Pruisner said another challenge for the Iowa hemp industry is how large the 2019 hemp crop was in other states. She said the crop grew more than 500% over 2018’s crop, but demand didn’t follow suit.