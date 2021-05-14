 Skip to main content
High prices have Southeast Iowa farmer hopeful
planting in Southeast Iowa, Bill Crawford

On his second day of planting in Southeast Iowa, Bill Crawford was feeling good about the crop. The topsoil was dry, but there was enough moisture at seed level, he said. 

OLDS, Iowa — It was only his second day of planting, but Bill Crawford was feeling good about the crop so far and hoped for good things coming.

While planting a field between Olds and Crawfordsville on April 27, Crawford said the grain prices are keeping that feeling going, particularly during a planting season that should move quickly.

However, it’s all about keeping things even keeled in 2021. While higher prices are ideal, Crawford said it can be something of a double-edged sword if he isn’t careful.

“It’s the same old year,” Crawford said. “We just want to take care of things and get it all in and get all we can get. I hope the prices stay up, but inputs are going to go up along with it.”

Dry weather has been the story for many farmers in Iowa, as dry conditions have persisted from the fall of 2020 to the spring of 2021. Despite a lack of rain, the soil is still fit for planting in this part of Southeast Iowa.

“On the top (it’s dry), but there’s enough moisture at seed level,” Crawford said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

