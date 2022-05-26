High prices not keeping fertilizer out of the field

As the crop gets planted quickly across the Midwest, farmers will start looking to get their in-season applications of fertilizer on soon.

Despite worries over availability, many producers seem to be in good shape going into the late spring season.

“It’s been expensive, and gas prices are high, but most people booked ahead,” said Brian Anderson, a farmer from Olds, Iowa.

While booking ahead helped secure supply, where it hurts will be the cost of fertilizer inputs.

“Even if we have a good year, the input costs might take some of that away,” Anderson said.

Despite the higher prices, producers know that getting fertilizer on their corn is key for a good crop. Waterloo, Iowa, farmer Dave Strempke said it’s something farmers can’t avoid, so it’s just another thing to factor in.

“We’ve known about the high prices for a while now, and it hurts, but you got to do what you got to do to keep the crop going,” he said.

That price spike can be drawn primarily from global factors, said Gary Schnitkey, professor of agricultural economics at the University of Illinois. Russia has been one of the largest exporters of nitrogen fertilizer, but with the ongoing war in Ukraine, it is expected its supply will not be available.

That squeezes the availability of product for the U.S. growing season but also impacts South America’s crop. Brazil imports nearly all of its fertilizer, with 21% of its supply coming directly from Russia, while Argentina also relies on imports. That will move their business elsewhere, adding more competition with the U.S. for supply. More demand combined with less supply is an easy equation, Schnitkey said.

“A reduction of exports certainly seems likely,” Schnitkey said. “A decrease from Russia or western Europe will likely increase worldwide prices even more.”

The solution isn’t as simple as producing more, either, Schnitkey said.

“Production constraints exist,” he said. “With a limited number of nitrogen-production facilities available, large reductions can’t just be made up. That will lead to higher prices to create more rationing.”

Production constraints come as the European Union has stated a goal of eliminating natural gas imports from Russia, which supplies nearly 40% of western Europe’s natural gas needs. That ingredient is a key part of creating nitrogen fertilizer.

“Less natural gas means more will be prioritized to heating homes, increasing that price as well,” Schnitkey said. “That will make production from Europe more costly than in many other places.”

Despite the increased costs, Jim Schwartz, an agronomist with Becks Hybrids, said sidedressing when possible should help boost profits. In a year when some farmers have been kept out of the fields due to heavy rains, there’s a good chance some nitrogen was lost. Making an in-season application can replenish those losses.

In a February webinar, Schwartz said the placement of sidedress applications is the most important aspect.

“Seventy percent of corn roots are within 7 inches of the stalk,” he said. “We know that nitrogen moves greater distances vertically as well, so don’t get too wide in your placements.”

