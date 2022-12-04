ICIA corn yields variable, but good for analysis

Yield maps for cornfields around Iowa may show every possible color because of weather variability.

While some producers were frustrated by the lack of rain and bushels, the variability and harsher conditions made for good test results to analyze in this year’s Iowa Crop Improvement Association yield tests.

“It was a very interesting year,” said Ryan Budnik, field manager for the ICIA. “(There were) places where they lacked so much moisture where I was harvesting corn drier than any I’ve harvested before. You are going into a couple-year drought in some areas.”

Budnik said some years the differences between varieties and hybrids can be minimal, particularly when dealing with a company’s high-end products. But looking at two-year results and the various conditions in those areas will give a good idea to farmers in need of a more reliable yield result.

“Going into a two-year analysis gives you a better estimate of stability among varieties,” he said.

He said weather extremes have added to the need for a more all-around type of product as severe storms, drought and big temperature swings are becoming more common.

“You are getting the most out of looking at these results to see how they are faring in a variable environment,” he said. “You might see snow in the morning and it could be 50 degrees and sunny later that day. Where you have those swings, the biggest bang for your buck is something that will be stable and perform well across a variety of conditions.”

In Iowa’s northwest district, a Dekalb product came away with the top-yielding variety (DKC101) with 218.5 bushels per acre and Nutech (60A4AM) averaged 216.1. In the northeast, a pair of NuTech varieties (60A4AM and 59A1AM) led with 225.7 and 221 bushels per acre averages.

In the west central region, a Nutech variety (68A9AM) led the way with 222.8 bushels per acre, with LG seeds (LG58C48VT2PRO) coming in second at 218.7. The east central region saw strong yields throughout, led by the same two products as west central, averaging 252.9 and 248.0 bushels per acre, respectively.

Southwest Iowa was led by a Cornelius variety (C7124SS) with 220.5 bushels per acre and a Nutech (72B7Q) variety with 219.1 bushels per acre. In the southeast, Nutech (70B4AM) averaged 229.5 bushels per acre while Duracrop (3105 GT2X) posted 227.2 bushels per acre.

“Disease pressure was at a minimum this year,” Budnik said. “We saw some late-onset corn disease, but nothing that was extremely detrimental to yield or any concerning thresholds. Weeds were a difficult one, especially on a drought year like this where rain wasn’t there to pick up the herbicide.”

Full results may be found in the E-Edition.