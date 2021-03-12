If weather holds, planting early could boost soybean yields

With the dry fall allowing for ample field work in many areas, a lot of farmers are ready to pounce at the right opportunity to get their crop in the ground.

Troy Bauer, a technical field representative with BASF, said trying to plant early may result in yield benefits.

“It’s hard to put a number on when growers can start to plant,” Bauer said. “In Iowa, growers can start planting when the soil is fit.”

Bauer said extra tolerance in soybeans is causing some farmers to plant their soybeans with, or even before, their corn crop.

“Soybeans may have better cold tolerance than corn,” Bauer said. “It’s a really good strategy to maximize their yield potential because it allows for earlier emergence, larger canopies, more nodes and then more pods.”

Among the releases at the virtual Commodity Classic this year was a new planting guide created by Corteva Agriscience’s teams at Granular and Pioneer Agronomy. Mary Gumz, with Pioneer Agronomy, said research and data collection has helped debunk three myths about planting timing, population and planting depth.

She said the idea of always planting corn ahead of soybeans is a myth. Adding length to the reproductive period of soybeans could be a major positive for the crop.

“Early-planted soybeans reach canopy closure sooner and intercept more sunlight,” she said. “They will spend a longer time in reproductive growth.”

Early planting doesn’t have to mean early harvest either, Bauer said. The flowering on the soybean plant will start early, but a longer growing season just adds to yield potential.