‘Iffy’ weather offers time for planter repair

AUDUBON, Iowa — Joe Elmquist started planting beans April 27, despite somewhat muddy conditions.

“It was rough going, and we ended up finding three breakdowns we were able to fix, so it ended up being a good thing,” he says. “We were out of the field for a long time, so we had plenty of time to work on equipment.”

Elmquist farms near here in West Central Iowa. He started planting corn May 11.

“We probably could have started earlier, but the forecast was always iffy,” he says. “It has really dried down a lot the past couple of days because of high winds and hot weather. Everyone around here is really moving along now.”

Soil temperatures on May 12 were in the low-70s, which Elmquist hopes will help speed up emergence.

More rain was in the forecast for that evening, and while it’s tough to turn down moisture, Elmquist is hopeful Mother Nature will finally cooperate.

“If we miss this rain tonight, things are going to move along really quickly with clear weather coming up this weekend,” he says. “This is the latest I’ve really gotten going hard, so we’d love to make up some time.”

