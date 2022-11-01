 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Industry Brief: Wyffels Hybrids announces new facility in Ames

GENESEO, Ill. — Wyffels Hybrids announced plans for a new site based in Ames, Iowa.

“Our western business has been a critical part of our growth for many years and we're excited about taking this step towards the future,” Jacob Wyffels, Wyffels Hybrids vice president of production, said in a company news release.

The new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres near Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota.

