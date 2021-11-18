Integrated Crop Management Conference set for December

AMES, Iowa — The Integrated Crop Management Conference returns Dec. 1-2, ready to provide agribusiness and producers information and research updates on the past growing season and tools to prepare for 2022.
Now in its 32nd year, the annual event is hosted by Iowa State University Extension and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State. This year’s conference will feature 34 workshops to choose from.
Event speakers include:
- Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri, will discuss research results with dicamba.
- Justin Glisan, state climatologist of Iowa, looks at current conditions, outlooks and the seasonal predictability.
- Nicholas Jordan will present on “continuous living cover,” agriculture and soil health.
- Katelyn Kesheimer, from Auburn University, will share information on armyworms and IPM strategies for control.
- Nathan Kleczewski, of Growmark, talks about crop diseases and pests on the rise in 2021.
- Peter Kyveryga, Iowa Soybean Association, will discuss an interactive cover crop simulator for economic and environmental benefits.
- Anthony Martin, Iowa Soybean Association, will share information on “late soybeans early” — a high-yielding soybean system.
- Dennis Todey, with the United States Department of Agriculture Midwest Climate Hub, will present on understanding and managing changing climate conditions in Midwest agriculture.
Additional highlights include weather and crop market outlooks, Iowa farmland values, targeted spraying technologies, harvest weed seed control, recent fertilizer research trials, and weed and crop disease management updates.
To register, visit aep.iastate.edu/icm. Early registration is $225 and ends at midnight, Nov. 19. After Nov. 19, the fee increases to $275, and registrations will be accepted, as space allows, until noon, Nov 29. No registrations will be accepted at the door. For questions, contact anr@iastate.edu or 515-294-6429.