Iowa crops strong, but need moisture soon

As the heat of summer turns on, many Iowa farmers are hoping the rains turn on as well.
Dry conditions allowed many Iowa farmers, particularly north and west, to move quickly through planting season. Progress was well above pace this year, as both corn and soybean plantings were routinely 20 percentage points above 5-year average marks throughout May.
However, most of the state is showing up on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with northwest Iowa having portions of 12 counties in the “Severe Drought” classification. Dry conditions haven’t hurt the crop too much yet, according to Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Paul Kassel, as some areas still have subsoil moisture available, but they will need a drink soon.
“We are going to need timely rains and moderate temperatures,” said Kassel, who lives in Spencer. “Every day that goes by your chances for normal rain go down a little bit. We are going to need all those rains to make a normal crop. If it stays hot and dry like this, my enthusiasm is going to be waning.”
In the meantime, Kassel said he is impressed with how the crop is doing in his region.
“The corn just looks tremendous,” Kassel said.
Kassel said the major damage to the crop so far was done by a frost in late May that may have forced some replanting, particularly in soybeans.
“A lot of them are recovering, but boy, they’ve been slow to recover,” Kassel said. “The frost threw a kink in there and might create a problem for some areas.”
Weed pressure has been limited so far this year, in part due to the lack of moisture, according to Mark Storr, a BASF Technical agronomist for Iowa. As the crop grows, canopy will limit weeds. That’s a good thing, considering there hasn’t been much rain to activate preemergence herbicides.
“We are off to a great start as far as weeds go,” Storr said. “Most of the Corn Belt has been living very hand to mouth on rainfall, and when we don’t get that activating rainfall within a week or so of application, we lose some of that effectiveness.”
If farmers lost any effectiveness on pre-emerge applications, Storr said that makes the next few weeks extremely important to get those next, early-stage passes done for herbicide protection.
“We are seeing more sprayers in the field and we’ve had some ideal conditions as far as wind is concerned,” Storr said. We are really opening up this post-emerge window in corn and soybeans.”
Storr stressed getting applications done before weeds grow too large. Weeds that are 3 inches or smaller are much easier to control before they become large, as can be seen in some giant ragweed and Palmer amaranth plants.
To the southeast, ISU Extension agronomist Virgil Schmitt said side-dressing is in “full swing” in his area, and European corn borer moths are starting to show up.
He noted herbicide injury is the most talked-about topic from calls he’s fielding from farmers.
“Last year we had a lot of volatilization, I thought,” Schmitt said. “I suspect there will be a lot of issues based on the fact of when it was applied and it being hot, dry and windy since. Waterhemp weeds are really growing fast, and that’s an issue, so people will be dealing with that.”