Iowa crops strong, but need moisture soon

As the heat of summer turns on, many Iowa farmers are hoping the rains turn on as well.

Dry conditions allowed many Iowa farmers, particularly north and west, to move quickly through planting season. Progress was well above pace this year, as both corn and soybean plantings were routinely 20 percentage points above 5-year average marks throughout May.

However, most of the state is showing up on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with northwest Iowa having portions of 12 counties in the “Severe Drought” classification. Dry conditions haven’t hurt the crop too much yet, according to Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Paul Kassel, as some areas still have subsoil moisture available, but they will need a drink soon.

“We are going to need timely rains and moderate temperatures,” said Kassel, who lives in Spencer. “Every day that goes by your chances for normal rain go down a little bit. We are going to need all those rains to make a normal crop. If it stays hot and dry like this, my enthusiasm is going to be waning.”

In the meantime, Kassel said he is impressed with how the crop is doing in his region.

“The corn just looks tremendous,” Kassel said.

Kassel said the major damage to the crop so far was done by a frost in late May that may have forced some replanting, particularly in soybeans.

“A lot of them are recovering, but boy, they’ve been slow to recover,” Kassel said. “The frost threw a kink in there and might create a problem for some areas.”

Weed pressure has been limited so far this year, in part due to the lack of moisture, according to Mark Storr, a BASF Technical agronomist for Iowa. As the crop grows, canopy will limit weeds. That’s a good thing, considering there hasn’t been much rain to activate preemergence herbicides.