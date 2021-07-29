Iowa dicamba damage sparks more discussion

In west central Iowa, reports of soybean damage from dicamba drift are becoming common.
“The damage has been fairly significant out here,” Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Mike Witt said. “There are quite a few non-dicamba fields, either Enlist or organic, that are showing damage. Some are significant, but you are hard pressed to find a field that is not dicamba-tolerant that doesn’t show at least a little bit of that.”
The damage comes in the form of cupped leaves, and with the drought conditions that have already plagued the western part of the state, Witt said it is another stress the crop will have to deal with this year.
“The drought doesn’t help,” Witt said. “Plants that are already stressed — adding another stress on top of it can make it worse. Right now we are looking pretty good because we have been getting timely rains, but we are right on that edge.”
Agronomists and farmers aren’t the only ones noticing this year’s damage. Harry Stine, CEO of Stine Seed Company, said in a statement July 17 that volatilization and drift are damaging hundreds of thousands of their research plots, and it has been going on for at least five years.
“The volatized dicamba drift equally damages our conventional soybeans, our GT27 soybeans, our E3 soybeans, our LibertyLink soybeans and our LLGT27 soybeans,” Stine wrote. “This dispels the false stories that dicamba mostly affects one trait.”
He said the damage has been limited to the non-dicamba tolerant varieties, showing it’s not just stress or other environmental conditions causing it.
In the statement, he said it can take up to two weeks for damage to show up, making it difficult to determine the exact timing of when the dicamba application occurred.
“In my opinion, dicamba has caused more damage to American agriculture than anything I have witnessed in my lifetime,” Stine said. “The vast majority of dicamba damage goes unreported as farmers do not want to upset their neighbors, and they have learned that reporting dicamba damage accomplishes absolutely nothing.”
As of July 16, IDALS Pesticide Bureau has initiated 218 MSU misuse investigations with 156 identified with the growth regulator code so far, but not all are being fully investigated they said, with some recorded for the purposes of record.
“The Department has received 38 growth regulator incidents requesting a documentary report,” said Keely Coppess, communications director for IDALS. “This option was available last year, as well, for those that felt it was important to report the issue to the Department but did not want the Bureau to conduct an investigation.”
Witt said farmers adapted to the new label restrictions this year and applied chemicals “to the best of their ability,” for the most part. He said much of the damage occurring this year is from atmospheric situations, where volatilization occurred despite applications being done correctly.
That is causing drift without the farmers doing anything wrong based on the provided label.
It’s hard to know how the yield potential for this season has been affected, Witt said. Much of that answer lies in the severity of the damage and what other factors are at play in the field.
“A lot of the fields will just look bad, but there might not be much yield loss you can attribute to dicamba,” he said. “Other fields will have decent yield loss directly related to dicamba, but to determine that at this point is impossible.”