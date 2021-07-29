Iowa dicamba damage sparks more discussion

In west central Iowa, reports of soybean damage from dicamba drift are becoming common.

“The damage has been fairly significant out here,” Iowa State University Extension field agronomist Mike Witt said. “There are quite a few non-dicamba fields, either Enlist or organic, that are showing damage. Some are significant, but you are hard pressed to find a field that is not dicamba-tolerant that doesn’t show at least a little bit of that.”

The damage comes in the form of cupped leaves, and with the drought conditions that have already plagued the western part of the state, Witt said it is another stress the crop will have to deal with this year.

“The drought doesn’t help,” Witt said. “Plants that are already stressed — adding another stress on top of it can make it worse. Right now we are looking pretty good because we have been getting timely rains, but we are right on that edge.”

Agronomists and farmers aren’t the only ones noticing this year’s damage. Harry Stine, CEO of Stine Seed Company, said in a statement July 17 that volatilization and drift are damaging hundreds of thousands of their research plots, and it has been going on for at least five years.

“The volatized dicamba drift equally damages our conventional soybeans, our GT27 soybeans, our E3 soybeans, our LibertyLink soybeans and our LLGT27 soybeans,” Stine wrote. “This dispels the false stories that dicamba mostly affects one trait.”

He said the damage has been limited to the non-dicamba tolerant varieties, showing it’s not just stress or other environmental conditions causing it.