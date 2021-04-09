Iowa farmer goes big with first-year hemp acres

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Greg Nicholas laughs at the image he suspects most people have of a hemp farmer. He doesn’t wear tie-died shirts or headbands. He doesn’t sport a beard. There is no Grateful Dead playing in the background.

“I’ve never even smoked a cigarette,” he says.

But here he is, surrounded by bags of industrial hemp.

Nicholas is part of the small fraternity of farmers nationwide who are learning how to grow and market industrial hemp. It is a new group. In Iowa, 2020 was the first year it was possible to grow hemp legally and there are a number of rules regarding its production.

Some of the new hemp producers, like Nicholas, are trying to sell for the CBD oil market. Others are trying to sell for the fiber market. Robin Pruisner, who heads the hemp program at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, says most of the acres in Iowa were grown for the cannabidiol market (CBD) and little of the fiber crop made it to market. Most growers planted only 1 to 3 acres.

Nicholas took a slightly different approach. He and his cousin grow corn and soybeans on their north central Iowa farm. He wanted to reduce labor and mechanize as much as possible, so he planted 15 acres of hemp and used mechanical planting and harvesting machinery. That set him apart in the industry in Iowa, Pruisner says.

But he says it was still the first year and it was definitely a learning process.

One thing he learned was that Iowa soils grow tall hemp plants. He says he was told that most hemp plants are waist-high to chest-high at maturation. Harvesting equipment used assumes that size plant. But the hemp plants on his farm were as much as 7 feet high by maturation, creating some harvesting issues.