Iowa farmer sees profit, yield with carbon efforts

DENISON, Iowa — Kelly Garrett has his eyes set on the Iowa record books. To get his farm there, he is always trying new things.

“I want to set the state record on corn,” the northwest Iowa farmer said. “It’s 442 (bushels per acre). I want to break it.”

In an effort to hit that last year, he planted 50,000 seeds per acre to raise a half-pound of grain per stalk. To break the record, he calculated he needs 49,652 plants to come up at that mark. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other ideas.

“I knew it was a risk because it was so thick,” Garrett said. “Then on Aug. 10, we had the derecho and it was flat.”

Garrett, a seventh-generation farmer who manages 6,500 acres, 400 cows and a trucking company with his family near Denison, Iowa, said he has been trying new practices on his farm since he started farming full time in 1998, with drip irrigation being one of his most notable improvements.

While moisture is key to getting those high yields, he said carbon is one of the most important aspects in farming.

“Everybody talks about nutrients and fertilizer — those are elements,” Garrett said. “The most important element we need is carbon.”

Garrett emphasizes carbon sequestration for his success, limiting the amount of carbon lost in soil and utilizing practices to add it back in. Practices such as cover crops or no till have environmental benefits, but he said the best benefit is in his crop.

“I’m happy about it being better for the climate and the environment, but when I put the carbon in the soil, it’s better for my yields,” he said. “Ninety-five percent of raising corn is water, sunlight and CO2, and we all worry about the other 5%.”