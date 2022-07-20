Iowa fields deal with moisture level extremes

Although storms rolled through the northern portion of Iowa in early July, dry conditions persist in parts of the state. With hot, dry weather expected for the rest of the month, Iowa’s fields could see some stress in the upcoming weeks.

Lauren Botine, a Channel technical agronomist based in western Iowa, said the northwestern part of the state is still dealing with extreme drought after the storms came through. Heavy winds created some damage there.

“It varies field to field, but early-planted stuff was a little further along and didn’t take it near as well,” she said. “The late-planted fields were a little more rubbery and didn’t see as much snap off. The early corn was in that prime growth stage, so it was a good time for green snap, but we didn’t have a whole lot from what I saw.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of July 14, Plymouth, Woodbury and Cherokee counties are classified as extreme drought, the second-driest rating. The dry conditions expand to north central Iowa, while portions of southeastern and southwestern Iowa deal with abnormally dry conditions.

In that early July storm, northeast Iowa saw localized heavy rainfall with rain totaling as high as 3.46 inches near Calmar, followed by more later in the week. Josh Mashek, who farms just outside the Calmar area, said the weather has forced some spraying to be delayed.

“We had just almost 5 inches total of rain that week,” Mashek said. “It threw a couple days off here. But only 30 minutes west in New Hampton, we didn’t get rained out at all over here.”

Despite the rains keeping him out of the field, he said the crops are loving the moisture.

“The corn looks outstanding right now,” Mashek said. “Everything looks really, really good right now. Hay is showing some amazing regrowth and there’s a lot of good potential right now.”

The upcoming heat is the major concern to Botine, particularly in the dry areas.

She encourages producers to not relax on disease or fungus issues despite the lack of moisture. Stay vigilant because any additional drag on yield could be felt more with higher prices and less than ideal conditions.

“From a drought and moisture surplus area, a fungicide is really key,” she said. “Those should really pay off this year.”