The Iowa Department of Agriculture reminds private pesticide applicators to complete their yearly private applicator training requirements by Sept. 30. The annual April 15 deadline was extended to Sept. 30 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department is also adding in-person testing sites in September to help commercial and private pesticide applicators get certified.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have offered additional flexibility, training and testing options to help meet the needs of pesticide applicators,” Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig said in a news release. “We appreciate our continued partnership with the agriculture community and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Together, we’re ensuring pesticide applicators have opportunities to complete their training and testing requirements so they can maintain business continuity during these challenging times.”
In-person private pesticide applicator training is offered by Iowa State University Extension at many offices around the state. Pre-registration is required. For a list of upcoming training dates and locations, and more information about the site’s COVID-19 protocols, pesticide applicators should contact their local ISU Extension office or visit extension.iastate.edu/countyservices/.
In April, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship launched an online, self-service portal. The system also has a public search function that empowers customers and employers to verify applicators are licensed to work in the state of Iowa.
To register for the self-service portal, visit sforce.co/3b5i06h.