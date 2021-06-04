Japanese beetles headline potential problem pests in 2021

After a few years of smaller numbers, a familiar pest might be present in Midwest fields as the summer growing season ramps up.

“In particular, I would really expect that Japanese beetles will return to higher levels of population,” said Kevin Rice, University of Missouri Extension entomologist.

Rice said in 2017 and 2018, the average for his Japanese beetle traps was nearly 2,500 beetles per week. After a drought in 2018, the numbers plummeted to 200 per week in 2019 and have started to slowly rise, recording nearly 500 per week in 2020. That pattern is expected to continue.

“If I had to guess, I would say we will be back to those 2017-18 numbers of Japanese beetles across (Missouri) this year,” Rice said.

Early calls about pests in 2021 have been about soybean maggot, University of Illinois entomologist Nick Seiter said. He said there was a lot of activity in the middle of April as cool weather stuck around after much of the planting was completed.

“When it’s cool, those soybeans take a long time to germinate and emerge,” Seiter said. “It gives an opportunity for that insect to work on those germinating seeds and reduce soybean stand.”

As the weather has warmed up, that issue is largely in the past, he said, but now black cutworm larvae are going to be large enough to cut plants and reduce stand.

“This would really be the time to scout fields and look for stand loss from black cutworm,” Seiter said. “If you see 3 to 5% of plants cut, that’s enough to trigger an insecticide application.”