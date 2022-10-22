July storm takes top off East Central Iowa yield

CLARENCE, Iowa — Curt Peterson was thinking of what could have been when combining a corn field near Clarence, Iowa, in early October.

The East Central Iowa farmer said he lost nearly 10% of his potential yield after a storm came through in July and caused a significant amount of green snap.

“It’s just frustrating,” Peterson said. “We’ve been picking for a few days and yields are good. We probably had 15-20% green snap across our fields. I can’t imagine what we could have had. We got pretty good yields, but it could have been even better.”

Moisture in the Cedar County area has been below normal for the season, with the Lowden, Iowa, weather station bringing in 28.18 inches in 2022 year, compared to 33.43 average. However, a slower spring and delays with equipment had Peterson harvesting later than he hoped.

“I’d like to have been a week ahead, but my combine didn’t come back from the factory,” he said. “We didn’t get it until two weeks ago, Friday night (Sept. 30) at 6:30 p.m. Eight o’clock Saturday morning we were in the field.”

Peterson said he’s been working on corn mainly, but the few soybean fields he’s been in have been promising.

“You can’t complain about 70 bushel beans,” he said. “It’s pretty good.”