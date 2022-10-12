Keep an eye out for spread of Asian copperleaf

Editor’s note: The following was written by Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in central Iowa, for the Integrated Crop Management News website Oct. 5.
While Iowa weed communities change constantly, it is rare that a species new to the region is discovered.
Asian copperleaf (Acalypha australis) was first discovered in Iowa in 2016 in a corn field near Cedar Falls. Prior to this discovery, the only documented infestation in North America was within New York City.
The plant was recently found in a soybean field in Grundy County, nearly 30 miles from the original infestation. In both fields, several dense patches of the weed were present throughout the field, indicating the weed was in the field for several years before being identified.
The plant is native to China, Australia, Japan and other countries in the region. It is unknown how the plant was introduced to Iowa.
The plant is a threat to row crops in its native range. Two sources note this species has populations resistant to HG 9 (glyphosate) and HG 14 (PPO inhibiting) herbicides in its native range. A USDA Risk Analysis completed in 2012 stated that the species did not show “any strong invasive or weediness characters,” but because of a high level of uncertainty, the plant was classified as “High Risk” in 57% of the simulations.
Asian copperleaf is in the spurge family but lacks milky sap common in many spurges. It is an erect plant that can reach heights of 2-3 feet, but most plants found in Iowa were less than 18 inches in height. Leaves are 2-3 inches long with serrated edges. The distinguishing characteristic of Asian copperleaf are the bracts located beneath the flowers. The bracts are circular to heart-shaped with a dentate margin.
Asian copperleaf seems to emerge late in the season and remains under the crop canopy throughout the growing season.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University are interested in determining how widespread the weed is across the state. We are requesting that farmers and others in the ag industry keep an eye out for this plant as fields are harvested. If you detect the plant, contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture at 515-725-1470.