Keep up on tests, but watch for variables

Knowing the soil is one of the most important aspects of planting preparation.

Determining how productive a field could be and where to best apply fertilizer are just two of the questions that can be answered with an early spring reading of the soil.

“Soil structure can change over time as nutrients are depleted,” according to University of Illinois Extension soil test guidelines. “Take a soil test every three to five years.”

While many labs suggest fall testing, spring testing can give a good snapshot of what a field looks like just before planting season. If nutrients are low, in-season fertilizer applications can be made to the fields that need it, instead of making a blanket application. That will help save money on unnecessary passes.

Excess fertilizer can enter waterways and cause issues with wildlife and water quality, they said, suggesting to only fertilize when soil tests show a deficiency.

The most accurate results from tests are when soil temperatures are above 50 degrees. Make sure to take several samples from various points in the field to get a good overall look at the nutrient makeup.

Iowa State University soil fertility expert Antonio Mallarino said the ideal depth can change based on the test. When examining for P and K, go down 6 inches for a good sample. If it is a no-till field or a pasture, 2 or 3 inches should suffice. If doing a late-spring nitrate test, go as deep as 1 foot.

“Deeper sampling than that isn’t more useful in most soils and isn’t practical,” Mallarino said.