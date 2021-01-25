Less talk, but Japanese beetles still present

Conversations about Japanese beetles seem to have calmed down in 2020, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still present.

Bryan Jensen, entomologist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said many farmers are simply growing accustomed to seeing the invasive insects, which has garnered them fewer headlines.

“The first few years it was a topic of conversation, like one over a cup of coffee,” Jensen said. “Now, people are getting used to seeing them. They realize what the level of concern may be.”

Jensen said he saw higher numbers of beetles in southwest and west central parts of Wisconsin, but now people have a better understanding of what damage can occur from the insects.

In his town of Jacksonville, Illinois, Ken Johnson said Japanese beetles weren’t as much of an issue in 2020. The University of Illinois Extension entomologist said population trends are often cyclical, and people may have simply started getting used to the pests. He said fluctuations will still occur, but feels the peak populations seen in recent memory aren’t likely.

“When they start moving into an area, you get a real big spike,” Johnson said. “It builds up and up and then those numbers start to decline until you reach an equilibrium which is a lot lower than it was when they first showed up. In Illinois, we are kind of getting to that.”

Johnson said wet summers during the egg-laying period are beneficial to the beetles, as it gives them more areas to lay their eggs. Larvae tend to struggle more in drought conditions. Over the winter, he said hard freezes are helpful for killing off larvae as well, but having snow cover will likely keep the ground insulated and protect the insect.