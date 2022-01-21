Management can mitigate losses with soil ratings

The importance of soil ratings can be found in land value and crop production, so knowing exactly how the ratings are used and calculated is important for farmers.
The Corn Suitability Rating Index, or CSR2, is created with an equation based on the perfect corn-producing soil, giving fields a rating up to 100. Much of the rating has to do with soil type.
For landowners and tenants, the CSR2 may affect rental agreements.
“If the CSR2 value is lower, the perceived value of your farm may be impacted,” Hertz Farm Management said. “This may have an impact on lease negotiations”
They said landowners need to be keenly aware of their farm ratings and not confuse the CSR, an older rating system, for the CSR2, which tends to be a more data-driven method of determination. CSR2 is also more suitable to site-specific soil measurement, and precision farming uses it as it takes into consideration the soil inclusions or sub-components.
“One of the key differences between CSR and CSR2 will be the climate factor,” Hertz said
said. “In the original CSR values, soil scientists made an adjustment based on the geographic region of a soil map unit. Without a climate adjustment, CSR2 values will have an upward bias in counties located in Northwest Iowa.”
Based on a 2019 survey from the People’s Company, the value of CSR2 was $108.65 per point. That meant a farm with an average CSR2 rating of 68.4, medium-quality land, would have an average price of $7,432 per acre at that time, based on area economics. In 2020’s Farmland Survey from Iowa State University, that price was at $7,215 per acre.
Once a field has its rating, it is tough to see it move higher.
“CSR ratings are associated with soil types and are a long-term productivity measure not easily changed,” said Ann Johanns, Iowa State University Extension specialist.
One of the largest factors determining the rating is the soil type, Johanns said. While water-holding capacity and field conditions impact the final classification, seeing those numbers rise can be fairly difficult. Damage caused by erosion and replacing soil depth and topsoil thickness aren’t easy to change.
“Over time human influence on land use will greatly impact soil properties, which in turn affects soil productivity for row-crops,” Johanns said.
Using typical soil health practices, such as reducing tillage and erosion and improving water drainage, won’t necessarily improve the soil ratings but certainly will reduce the speed at which soil would deteriorate from year to year, she said.
“It’s hard to see those numbers go higher, but short-term practices show up in yield trends,” Johanns said. “A good producer knows how to manage soil types and the land they have. You can get good yields off poor CSR2 fields. But you can also have the best soils and be a poor manager and see yields suffer.””