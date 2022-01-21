Management can mitigate losses with soil ratings

The importance of soil ratings can be found in land value and crop production, so knowing exactly how the ratings are used and calculated is important for farmers.

The Corn Suitability Rating Index, or CSR2, is created with an equation based on the perfect corn-producing soil, giving fields a rating up to 100. Much of the rating has to do with soil type.

For landowners and tenants, the CSR2 may affect rental agreements.

“If the CSR2 value is lower, the perceived value of your farm may be impacted,” Hertz Farm Management said. “This may have an impact on lease negotiations”

They said landowners need to be keenly aware of their farm ratings and not confuse the CSR, an older rating system, for the CSR2, which tends to be a more data-driven method of determination. CSR2 is also more suitable to site-specific soil measurement, and precision farming uses it as it takes into consideration the soil inclusions or sub-components.

“One of the key differences between CSR and CSR2 will be the climate factor,” Hertz said

said. “In the original CSR values, soil scientists made an adjustment based on the geographic region of a soil map unit. Without a climate adjustment, CSR2 values will have an upward bias in counties located in Northwest Iowa.”

Based on a 2019 survey from the People’s Company, the value of CSR2 was $108.65 per point. That meant a farm with an average CSR2 rating of 68.4, medium-quality land, would have an average price of $7,432 per acre at that time, based on area economics. In 2020’s Farmland Survey from Iowa State University, that price was at $7,215 per acre.