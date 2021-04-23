Management, rates and weather key to N efficiency

Dry conditions allowed many farmers to get their nitrogen applications on ahead of the winter season.

Getting that nutrient in the ground is an important aspect to crop production, but some of that nitrogen will be lost throughout the year.

Paul Kassel, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in northwest Iowa, said applying nitrogen is an inherently “leaky system” and has inefficiencies. Nitrogen is rate driven, he said, and using some tools available to farmers will help them be more efficient in their applications. Those tools include studies that look at different rates and how they affect corn yield, in addition to the nitrogen rate calculator on Iowa State’s website.

“We have to apply more than we lose,” Kassel said. “We don’t have a perfect system of reducing nitrogen losses. You can consider split applications, but that does not guarantee you’ll have less losses.”

With the fall applications of nitrogen, Golden Harvest agronomist Ryan Dunsbergen said the nutrient should be well sealed into the ground and should be in place. That doesn’t prevent the risk for possible runoff, however, as a heavy rain or erosion event will still cause losses.

“Anything that’s in the soil, if you lose your soil you lose any nitrogen that’s with it,” Dunsbergen said. “If you have your ammonium tracks out there and have a hard rain, you’ll have a lot of soil wash up and down the tracks.”

He said any nitrogen that is not surface applied and in the soil already should be fine if it can avoid that erosion. Warm temperatures and soil moisture are the key aspects of nitrogen moving in the soils, and with the current weather patterns, much has been staying in place.