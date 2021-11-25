Mindset, money go into organic switch

As farmers across the Midwest finish the harvest season and begin planning for next year, the idea of transitioning to an organic system will inevitably crop up in some operations.

“It’s been well worth it for me,” says Bryce Irlbeck, who is about 90% organic on his farm near Manning, in western Iowa.

But Irlbeck and others in the organic industry say there are a number of things to consider when making the switch.

The biggest factor isn’t really about markets or chemicals or even about money, Irlbeck says. It’s about the mental aspect of farming, about being able to change the way you have always done things and to do something your neighbors and friends aren’t doing. Like early no-till pioneers who had to put up with caustic remarks and criticism about weedy fields, first-time organic producers sometimes have to deal with fields that don’t look like the ones down the road.

Of course, there are a number of other things to consider, not the least of which is the three-year process of becoming certified.

But the second major hurdle is also still primarily a psychological one, according to Laura Batcha, CEO of the Organic Trade Association. Farmers need to recognize that they are voluntarily entering an economic model that is based on regulation.

Farmers must be certified. That means they must submit a plan for the land in question. It means they may be subject to inspections. It means they can’t do some things they have always done before.

On the flip side, it means they may be able to earn more money.