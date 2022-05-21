 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Central farmers just needed ‘some heat’

Kurt Wolf plants corn

Kurt Wolf plants corn in a field near Hampton in North Central Iowa.

 Photo by Gene Lucht

HAMPTON, Iowa — This has a been a spring of stops and starts for Kurt Wolf.

“We started out early pretty good,” he says.

March weather was decent. In the first week of April he applied some anhydrous and hauled some manure. But then things turned cold and wet. It wasn’t until this past week that he returned to the field.

When temperatures jumped from 50 degrees to over 90 degrees in a matter of a couple days, things dried out and farmers moved back into the field. On May 12, Wolf was just getting started planting corn. The good news, he says, is that the soil conditions now are good.

“All we needed was some heat,” he says.

Things are working up well, he says, and the soil is dry enough to plant into, but the seeds are going into some moisture beneath the surface.

Wolf is in the process of downsizing his operation. He sold some land and now has only about 360 acres of crop land. But he says yields in his area have probably averaged 225 bushels per acre in recent years, and while this year is off to a late start, the planting conditions should help.

People are also reading…

From here on out the crop’s progress will depend on whether or not he gets timely rains.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gene Lucht is public affairs editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News