North Central farmers just needed ‘some heat’

HAMPTON, Iowa — This has a been a spring of stops and starts for Kurt Wolf.

“We started out early pretty good,” he says.

March weather was decent. In the first week of April he applied some anhydrous and hauled some manure. But then things turned cold and wet. It wasn’t until this past week that he returned to the field.

When temperatures jumped from 50 degrees to over 90 degrees in a matter of a couple days, things dried out and farmers moved back into the field. On May 12, Wolf was just getting started planting corn. The good news, he says, is that the soil conditions now are good.

“All we needed was some heat,” he says.

Things are working up well, he says, and the soil is dry enough to plant into, but the seeds are going into some moisture beneath the surface.

Wolf is in the process of downsizing his operation. He sold some land and now has only about 360 acres of crop land. But he says yields in his area have probably averaged 225 bushels per acre in recent years, and while this year is off to a late start, the planting conditions should help.

From here on out the crop’s progress will depend on whether or not he gets timely rains.

