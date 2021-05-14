North Central Iowa farmer ‘couldn’t ask for better planting conditions’

KLEMME, Iowa — Wayne Neuberger would like to see some rain, but he isn’t complaining about the planting conditions this spring in Hancock County.

“I couldn’t ask for better planting conditions,” Neuberger says.

Just as important as the planting conditions was the fact that right after Neuberger finished planting, a front came through and dropped anywhere from a half inch to 2 inches of rain on fields in his area. That was a perfect top-off to a fast and easy planting season.

“That was huge,” he says of the May 3 rain. “We really needed that.”

In the USDA’s May 3 weekly Crop Progress report, North Central Iowa was looking at topsoil moisture rated 14% very short, 48% short and 38% adequate with no surplus. Subsoil moisture was 7% very short, 52% short and 41% adequate.

Corn planted was at 87% and soybeans planted was at 65%.

It’s not the first time in the past year that timely rains have helped farmers in this part of North Central Iowa. August and September rains last year helped keep the crop going through the harvest.

This is an area with good soil and traditionally high yields. It isn’t unusual for a farm to have averaged 230 bushels of corn per acre and 60 or 70 bushels of beans per acre in the past few years, Neuberger says.

With planting out of the way, Neuberger has turned his attention to trying to get some spraying done. That has been a bit more challenging because of the windy conditions.

Still, he isn’t complaining. The growing season is off to a good start in this part of the state and prices are also high.

