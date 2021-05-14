Northeast Iowa crop emerging despite dry conditions

DELAWARE, Iowa — Mark Nefzger was rolling through a field in his planter on April 22, and by that point his planting season was nearly half over.

Nefzger took advantage of the nice, dry weather on that Thursday in Delaware County — weather that lasted much of the month of April in northeast Iowa. He finished his planting on the first few days in May, according to plan.

“We are kind of set up to do that,” Nefzger said.

While dry conditions are getting the headlines in much of Iowa, the crop is already starting to show signs of life. That April 22 field of soybeans had already started to emerge on May 5, Nefzger said.

“Some of that has already started to come out of the ground,” he said. “I’m not too worried. We got plenty of moisture in the ground.”

Much of Northeast Iowa is highlighted on the U.S. Drought Monitor, with Nefzger’s Delaware County being split between “moderate drought” and “abnormally dry,” as of the May 4 update. However, he said now that the crop is in the ground, there isn’t much they are looking to do differently.

“Once it’s in the ground, it’s on its own,” he said. “You can’t change Mother Nature.”

As the summer growing season approaches, marketing will be the key for his operation, Nefzger said.

