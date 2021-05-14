 Skip to main content
Northwest farmer plants deep to find water, avoid chill
Kelly Nieuwenhuis

Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms near Primghar in O’Brien County. He finished planting corn April 30, and hopes to be done with soybeans by May 8.

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Kelly Nieuwenhuis is a believer in the “plant in dust and the bins will bust” theory, given the clay soils in his part of Northwest Iowa.

And while conditions are decent on May 6, he says his area will be in desperate need of rain very soon.

“We don’t have anything up yet. We planted it deep due to lack of moisture and the colder weather we had,” Nieuwenhuis says. “If we get one day of 75 degrees, a lot of it will pop right up.”

“We have been having some mechanical issues,” he says. “We had to go down to southern Iowa for a part the other day. Parts are getting hard to find.”

Nieuwenhuis estimates 95% of the corn is planted in his area, and says about that percentage of the beans should be in the ground by Mother’s Day.

“We are going to need some timely rains to push this crop along,” he says.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Jeff DeYoung is livestock editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

