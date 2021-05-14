Northwest farmer plants deep to find water, avoid chill

PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Kelly Nieuwenhuis is a believer in the “plant in dust and the bins will bust” theory, given the clay soils in his part of Northwest Iowa.

And while conditions are decent on May 6, he says his area will be in desperate need of rain very soon.

“We don’t have anything up yet. We planted it deep due to lack of moisture and the colder weather we had,” Nieuwenhuis says. “If we get one day of 75 degrees, a lot of it will pop right up.”

Nieuwenhuis farms near Primghar in O’Brien County. He finished planting corn April 30, and hopes to be done with soybeans by May 8.

“We have been having some mechanical issues,” he says. “We had to go down to southern Iowa for a part the other day. Parts are getting hard to find.”

Nieuwenhuis estimates 95% of the corn is planted in his area, and says about that percentage of the beans should be in the ground by Mother’s Day.

“We are going to need some timely rains to push this crop along,” he says.

