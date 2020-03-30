Editor’s note: The following was written by William Edwards, retired economist with Iowa State University, for the university’s March 2020 Ag Decision Maker newsletter.
The number of days available to complete tillage, planting, crop protection and harvesting is critical to maximizing corn and soybean yields.
Each year the Iowa Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service collects data on the number of suitable field days from local observers in each crop reporting district. The actual number of days available varies considerably from year to year, but the trend has been for a shrinking window of opportunity.
From 1964 through 2019 for the period April 2 through June 17, when most tillage and planting operations are done, the number of days available varied from less than 20 in 1993 to 60 in 1977. In 2019, only 26 suitable field days were recorded, the fifth-lowest number since 1964.
Not surprisingly, the number of suitable field days is highly correlated (inversely) with the amount of rainfall received each year.
The trend line value has dropped from 48 days to 35 days since 1964, or almost one full day every four years. This means that the window for completing spring fieldwork in Iowa is shrinking significantly.
Some areas of the state have seen sharper downward trends than others. Northwest Iowa has seen the sharpest decline in spring field days, followed closely by the North Central district, losing a full day in just over three years, on average.
On the other hand, Southeast Iowa has shown a significantly slower rate of decline than other areas, losing one field day only every eight years.
The number of good days has been declining in the summer and fall, as well, but at a slower rate than in the spring. Summer field days have been declining one day every 10 years, while fall days have been declining one day every 15 years.
Looking at the period June 18 through Sept. 9, summer weather has been less variable than spring weather. One exceptional year was 1993, when only about half the normal number of suitable field days occurred. Many fields were flooded through most of the summer that year.
For the fall harvest season, the two years with the fewest good days were 2018 and 2019.
Crop producers can adjust for fewer expected field days in several ways.
- Reduce the number of operations performed to cut down on the total hours of field time needed.
- Invest in larger machinery, covering more acres per day.
- Outsource some operations to a custom operator or input supplier.
- Improve the efficiency of field operations by using grain carts, seed tenders, auto-steer and other technologies that keep key machines running.
- Use multiple operators to increase the number of hours per day machinery can be utilized.
- Install artificial drainage to extend the days for which fieldwork can be completed.
- Diversify into crops that have different peak periods for field work.