Nutrient removal one factor to consider for 2022

When considering next year’s growing season, it might be best to look to the old adages that have stuck around.
“‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’” Beck’s agronomist Luke Schulte said, a quote from founding father Benjamin Franklin. “I thought it was really relevant in this situation. We are thinking about trying to prevent weeds from emerging and ultimately impacting yield.”
Schulte, who spoke on a Dec. 9 webinar, said the easiest weeds to control are the ones yet to emerge from the ground. In a year when herbicides and other inputs may be in fairly short supply, getting an early handle on weeds will be extremely important. As weeds grow, it will be tougher to get proper management without needing more herbicide on hand.
“2,4 D or the Enlist product itself isn’t going to be as effective if we get some size to (weeds),” Schulte said. “I would encourage another mode of action, especially in this day and age where herbicide supply may be challenged in some areas.”
Moisture is also going to play a major role in the spring of 2022. Having timely rains will be key to activating any pre-emergence herbicide, but also to recharging the soil in areas that were affected by drought in the 2021 season. Areas such as central and northern Iowa were hit hard by dry conditions, while areas in northeastern Iowa, northern Illinois and eastern Missouri are still showing dry conditions on the Dec. 9 U.S. Drought Monitor.
Even with some recharging rains, the effect of a drought can be long-lasting, said Mitch Montgomery, a Golden Harvest field agronomist.
“Much of the year we were (nutrient) deficient at the surface, so we’ve pulled a lot of nutrition, especially in the early to mid-vegetative stages, from deeper and deeper in the profile,” Montgomery said.
With higher fertilizer prices, Montgomery said some producers may be scared off from adding more nutrients to the ground, but if they are coming out of those drought conditions, it may not be the right call for next year’s yield potential.
“I’m concerned that farmers are being 100% realistic on replacing the nutrients removed,” Montgomery said.
Mongomery said in their trials, Golden Harvest estimates a 250 bushel corn crop will use nearly 80 pounds of phosphorous and 55 pounds of potassium, while an 80 bushel soybean crop would use 58 pounds of phosphorus and 96 pounds of potassium. Based on his company’s calculations, that is $183 per acre in nutrient removal.
It was a good fall for many to get field work done, and tillage has brought much of the nitrates back to the surface, but that doesn’t mean farmers are out of the woods yet, he said. Montgomery said his other concern coming out of a drought is how the weather will break this spring. If rains end the drought suddenly, that means the potential for higher nitrogen loss for fall and pre-plant applications.
“We are looking at huge potential nitrogen losses from leaching or denitrification,” Montgomery said. “Even though we have a lot of residual surface nitrogen from the drought conditions of 2021, it’s all of the nitrate form, so it’s susceptible to loss. With farmers moving back to a high percentage of fall N out of fear, that puts them at more risk of high losses.”
Mongtomery said he understands the desire for some farmers to avoid paying higher prices for nutrients this season, but if dealing with drought conditions, this might not be the year to take off.
“I would be very cautious about making the decision to take a year off,” he said. “We have relatively good market prices for our product. We have to be realistic about our nutrient removals because we did take off a lot of P and K this year.”