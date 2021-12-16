Nutrient removal one factor to consider for 2022

When considering next year’s growing season, it might be best to look to the old adages that have stuck around.

“‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,’” Beck’s agronomist Luke Schulte said, a quote from founding father Benjamin Franklin. “I thought it was really relevant in this situation. We are thinking about trying to prevent weeds from emerging and ultimately impacting yield.”

Schulte, who spoke on a Dec. 9 webinar, said the easiest weeds to control are the ones yet to emerge from the ground. In a year when herbicides and other inputs may be in fairly short supply, getting an early handle on weeds will be extremely important. As weeds grow, it will be tougher to get proper management without needing more herbicide on hand.

“2,4 D or the Enlist product itself isn’t going to be as effective if we get some size to (weeds),” Schulte said. “I would encourage another mode of action, especially in this day and age where herbicide supply may be challenged in some areas.”

Moisture is also going to play a major role in the spring of 2022. Having timely rains will be key to activating any pre-emergence herbicide, but also to recharging the soil in areas that were affected by drought in the 2021 season. Areas such as central and northern Iowa were hit hard by dry conditions, while areas in northeastern Iowa, northern Illinois and eastern Missouri are still showing dry conditions on the Dec. 9 U.S. Drought Monitor.