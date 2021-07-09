Oats again popular as grain, cover crop

PALO, Iowa — Oats certainly aren’t a new crop to Iowa soils, but the small grain crop is seeing a comeback of sorts in the state.

In the 1950s, the Iowa crop was one of the nation’s largest, with more than 4.5 million acres of oats planted each year that decade, based on USDA data. That number has shrunk with less livestock to feed. Horses, which used to be a farm staple, have been replaced by tractors for planting and harvesting.

Palo, Iowa, farmer Dan Voss said his growing of oats started as a livestock necessity, but he has found a bigger market for it in recent years.

“We had dairy cattle so we did some of it, but then we got out of it,” Voss said. “I grew a few acres after that when there was a bigger market, and then I got hooked up with a guy who buys local oats. It’s worked out real well.”

Based on the statistics, Voss isn’t the only one who has added oats back to the operation. Iowa’s oat acreage fell under 1 million acres in 1991 and hit a bottom of 90,000 acres in 2016, according to the March acreage report that year. Since then, acreage numbers have bounced back, with nearly 200,000 acres grown in Iowa each year since.

Voss said oats are easy to manage overall, requiring little or no herbicide applications, and sometimes requiring a little fertilizer. The lesser cost to assist the crop leads to some additional profit, which comes a little earlier than the row crops as harvest typically occurs in mid-July. To get the most out of oats, Voss suggests having good test weights.