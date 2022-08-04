Oats could carve market as cash crop

Oats used to be a common sight in Midwestern fields, but acreage of the crop has shrunk considerably. With fewer hungry horses used in production and livestock demand shifting, oats have moved to a small percentage of what farmers are planting.

However, there may be reason for a resurgence in the cereal grass.

“Over my lifetime, you just don’t see a lot of them,” Brian Voss said. “It gets to the extent that when we are driving down the road, I’ll point them out because I get excited when I see them. A lot of times it’s a nurse crop for hay, but we’ve found them as a valuable third crop.”

He farms near Palo, Iowa, with his father, Dan, and recently spoke at a field day about the oat crop at their farm. He said adding oats to their rotation has allowed them to have more economic diversity.

Oats are planted in March or April and harvested toward the end of July. Having the field open in early August allows him to get an early start on any projects in the field or get an early start on cover crops.

“Some people do it in fields they might need to tile,” he said. “A lot of people are really busy around corn or soybean harvest, but it might be easier to find someone in August or September.”

Paulo Pagliari, a small grains specialist with University of Minnesota Extension, said oats should be planted as early as possible for optimal test weight and maximum yield.

“Sometimes corn and soybean producers, particularly organic producers, use delayed planting as a weed control strategy,” Pagliari said. “Grain yields decrease about a percent per day when planting past the optimum dates.”

He also echoed the Vosses’ thoughts on crop rotation, saying it is one of the most critical practices to ensure a farm, organic or conventional, has healthy soils.

“Inclusion of cover crops and green manure crops further expand the usefulness of crop rotation as a means to control weed, insects and disease problems and manage soil fertility in organic production,” he said.

Oats were planted on more than a million Iowa acres until 1990, but the crop has seen no more than 300,000 acres in a year since 1997. Illinois hit its peak oat years in 1987, with nearly 2.1 million acres planted, but has only seen 100,000 acres planted once since 1997.

Dan Voss said one of the limiting factors of oats is the infrastructure and finding enough buyers around the area. They have a local market in nearby Center Point, Iowa, but others may not have it as easy.

“That’s definitely a part of it,” Dan said. “We are huge importers of oats into the state, and it would be nice if they were going local. There’s straw as well, and you have to be able to market it.”

Brian said he believes it would be possible to directly market their own oats, particularly to people who own horses or other companies.

Last year, he said he heard of cash prices as high as $9 per bushel for oats. While he doesn’t expect prices to reach that mark again, he said they are a “far cry” from the days of $2.50 or $3 per bushel. As of July 21, the September future contract for oats sits at $4.71 on the CME.

Brian said sticking with corn and beans can create the most gross dollars per acre for their farm, particularly in recent years of high prices. Oats, however, can provide their own financial benefits, particularly in inputs.

“Your expenses for oats are way less,” he said. “You get some of the soil health benefits, like with cover crops, and you can get some earlier cash flow in the summer rather than waiting until fall. That’s a real benefit.”

One obstacle for those considering oats would be equipment. The Vosses use a drill they also use to plant some soybeans, but it is possible to get custom planting done if there is no equipment available. Brian said some of the newer combines can chop up the straw significantly during harvest, but it shouldn’t add too much extra work overall.

“I think you can do most of this with equipment on most farms,” he said. “If you don’t have the equipment, there’s probably someone in your area who has it and you could custom hire or rent the equipment from them.”