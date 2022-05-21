One last delay for ‘Spring’ planting in southern Iowa

BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Joel Spring really thought he was ready. After weeks of watching the rain fall, he thought he was finally going to get some fieldwork done. But when he pulled into the field with his sprayer for a burndown application, he discovered he needed a new part for one nozzle.

Instead of spraying, it was time to drive 20 miles for what turned out to be a $1 part.

Luckily, a few miles and some pocket change later, Spring was able to get started on his spraying on a hot May 10. With any luck, he said, he would be planting in a few days.

“We’re late,” he said of this spring’s planting season. “Before last year I would have been worried. But last year we were late and we had the best crop I’ve ever had.”

With that in mind, Spring knows that the odds of a bumper crop go down once the calendar starts to get past mid-May, but he knows that huge yields are still at least possible. And in South Central Iowa, where there are a few more hills and soils that aren’t quite as good as those further north, the conditions can vary dramatically from year to year.

Spring said a normal yield in this area where Appanoose County and Monroe County meet might be 160 bushels of corn an acre. Two years ago it was closer to 130. Last year, despite a late planting season, he averaged 200 bushels.

“We truly depend on those July and August rains here,” he explained.

If there has been any silver lining to the late planting season, it may be that the supply chain issues in agriculture have had time to sort themselves out. The chemicals and spare parts and other necessary items had time to finally arrive before the planters pulled into the field, he said.

