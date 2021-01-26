Organic farmer sees new direction for rural America

Francis Thicke, with his wife, Susan, is owner and operator of an organic dairy and crop farm near Fairfield, Iowa. They process their milk on the farm and market their dairy products through local grocery stores and restaurants. They are also experimenting with regenerative grazing and cropping practices.

Francis has a Ph.D. in soil fertility and has in the past served as the National Program Leader for Soil Science for the USDA Extension Service. He was also the Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture in 2010 and served on the National Organic Standards Board from 2013 to 2018.

IFT: Let’s start with the basics. You have followed agriculture and agricultural policy for a long time. How would you describe the state of U.S. agriculture right now?

THICKE: The state of agriculture has been pretty dismal for quite a while: It isn’t working economically for farmers without large infusions of federal subsidies. It isn’t working for the environment, especially for our water quality. And it isn’t working for rural communities, which have been emptying out for years. The only sector it has been working well for is the large corporations that have gained monopoly control over the major ag commodity markets.

I think that we need to look for solutions that in combination work to address all of these issues. For example, infusions of federal subsidies to agriculture should be targeted to also produce environmental benefits, such as taking marginal and fragile lands out of production (which will also help reduce over-production) and requiring cover crops in order to be eligible for crop subsidy payments or subsidized crop insurance. We also need to target a lot more conservation funding to proven highly effective practices like riparian and saturated buffer strips.