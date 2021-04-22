Outlook for crops strongest in a decade, economist says

Greg Albers is hoping that 2021 is the year things get back to something resembling normal for the grain market.

“I want to get this COVID thing done,” says Albers, who farms near Independence, Iowa, and serves as president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board.

The hope, Albers says, is that gasoline usage pops back up in 2021 and boosts the ethanol market. If that happens and other trends continue, the demand for corn should be strong. That is important, he says, because the difference between old-crop and new-crop grain prices later this year are nearly a dollar.

There is some reason to believe the present strong demand for both corn and soybeans will continue, says Iowa State University Extension ag economist Chad Hart.

Right now the export market is great, Hart says. The feed market is good. Ethanol demand is still weak, although it holds some promise. The overall demand for corn and soybeans is very strong, Hart says, and with more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 it is likely that more will also be wanting to get out and travel this summer. Cruises and flights anywhere don’t look especially attractive yet, but national parks and car vacations look pretty inviting, he says.

The soybean outlook is somewhat similar to that of corn.

“I think, overall, demand looks pretty good,” says Scott Gerlt, an economist with the American Soybean Association. “The last year was fairly weird, due to COVID.”

Soybeans weren’t hurt as much as corn by changes in transportation, Gerlt says. Industrial, agricultural and semi-trailer traffic continued, so the biodiesel market survived fairly well. The uncertainty surrounding African swine fever in China remains a factor in the soybean market but the hope is that if China cuts its hog herd and imports fewer beans it will buy U.S. pork, and at least some of those beans would move to domestic animal feed.