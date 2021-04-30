Palmer amaranth test may help in limiting spread

Palmer amaranth has become an annual pest in fields across the Midwest and has been quickly spreading north in recent years. The impact of the weed sparked researchers at the University of Minnesota to find methods to prevent additional spread.

Anthony Brusa, a post-doctoral associate at the University of Minnesota, led a team of 12 in developing a new genetic test for Palmer amaranth, which helps detect the weed in seed mixes being sold to farmers. By scanning these mixes, it can prevent the sale of contaminated seed and therefore limit the exposure of the tough weed.

“We already knew Palmer was a threat in the Southeastern U.S. with quite a bit of impact,” Brusa said. “We knew it was up in the Midwest, and in 2016 it showed up in Minnesota. We knew it wasn’t enough to just identify a leaf from a plant in the field.”

The genetic test developed by Brusa and his team is 99.9% accurate, according to the University of Minnesota, with only one-to-three errors in 1,250 samples.

While herbicides are a good option for those already dealing with Palmer amaranth in their field, Brusa noted the weed’s herbicide tolerance. Using these genetic tests can prevent the seed from ever entering some fields.

“There’s a lot of resistance found in Palmer, including glyphosate,” Brusa said. “Roundup is one of the most commonly used herbicides and there’s a pretty good amount of the population that’s resistant to it.”

It’s not just in seed mixes that Palmer amaranth can spread, however, as North Dakota State Extension specialists pointed out in an article from last fall.