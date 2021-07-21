Panel discusses carbon contract profit, pitfalls

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Emerging carbon credit markets offer the chance for farmers to get paid to — in many cases — do the right thing, but it is important to understand the risks and read the fine print.

And those risks include the risks of not getting involved.

Ben Gordon is the global portfolio leader for carbon and ecosystems services for Corteva Agriscience. He led a panel discussion on carbon trading during a Corteva field day July 13, and said while the idea has promise for farmers, they need to do their homework now.

A big piece of the carbon credit discussion in agriculture is whether farmers will get paid for practices they are already doing, such as no-till, or whether they will only get paid for implementing new practices. For a farmer who is considering whether to seed cover crops, it may pay to check out the various programs before doing so, Gordon says.

Corteva is involved in its own carbon program. Gordon says it is based on soil sampling to set a base and then modeling to reward several basic practices, such as cover crops, no-till or strip-till.

Dan Hansen farms near Avoca in western Iowa and is participating in the Corteva program. He said implementing some of those practices had worth to the farm, whether he was going to get paid to do them or not. The use of no-till and cover crops have led to higher organic matter in the soil and lower production inputs, he said.

But he added that most carbon credit programs likely won’t offer enough money to justify a new practice. They will simply incentivize farmers and provide an additional revenue stream. He said the Corteva program is attractive because it allows him to opt out in two years instead of locking him in for a longer term.