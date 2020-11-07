In the hilly landscape of northeast Iowa, protecting the soil is a priority for Ryan Oberbroeckling.
In an effort to reduce soil erosion on the land he and his family farm near Garnavillo, Oberbroeckling turned to cover crops five years ago and said they don’t plan to look back.
“The biggest thing for us is keeping our soil erosion down,” Oberbroeckling said. “We were interested and got asked if we wanted to try it, and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
Oberbroeckling said they favor cereal rye for their cover crops and try to seed 600-1,000 acres every year if the season allows. However, those seasons can move quickly when adding cover crops to busy harvest and planting stretches.
They use a fertilizer spreader to get the cover crop seed out, adding fertilizer at a later time.
“It does add a little extra time, but it’s worth it as far as soil erosion,” Oberbroeckling said. “It helps a lot.”
Sjoerd Duiker, a professor of soil management at Pennsylvania State University, said finding the best way to integrate cover crops into an operation starts with something easy.
“You always want to start with the low-hanging fruit first,” Duiker said. “The challenge can be the establishment timing. If farmers have the opportunity to put small grains in their rotation, that would be something to look for. Then you have time after the small grain harvest to get the cover crops in.”
If farmers don’t want to switch to a small grain, Duiker suggested going for earlier maturing hybrids which could allow for some extra time for getting the cover crops in the ground.
However, time and patience is something Duiker stresses when trying cover crops. He said it likely isn’t going to be an immediate impact on the soil, and using cover crops typically doesn’t bring much extra income directly.
“It’s a long-term investment in improving your soils and operation,” Duiker said. “You have some investment and an establishment cost, but over time your soil should improve and hopefully improvements will start to show.”
In a survey published in August from Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), after three straight years of cover crops corn yields were “moderately” increased in 2019 by 3.5 bushels on average, and nearly half of the respondents said they saved money on fertilizer costs in their corn fields.
The survey also showed 38.7% of farmers saving money on herbicide costs, while 39.8% said they saw no change in cost, but better overall weed control.
The figures in soybeans showed a 2.6 bushel per acre yield increase, while 57.8% showed no change in fertilizer costs and 41.1% showed herbicide savings.
Oberbroeckling said he has seen some of those benefits already. After a weather pattern dumped nearly 6 inches of rain in his area this fall, he said using cover crops helped his ground withstand those pressures.
“We had a little bit of erosion, but it wasn’t a gully-washer,” Oberbroeckling said. “We don’t get those gully-washers like we used to. Between running the scraper and fixing up waterways so they are sloped and our narrow rows we plant our corn on, it’s really helped a lot.”