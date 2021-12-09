Plans for replant can save a season

Replanting is something farmers rarely want to think about, let alone in December. However, having a plan now can make for less of a headache in the late spring.

Dekalb Asgrow Technical Agronomist Jim McDermott said creating a replanting threshold in the winter can make the decision on whether or not to salvage a crop due to weather-related issues easier.

“When it comes to replant, it’s about trying to avoid it in the first place,” McDermott said. “It’s all about picking the right time to plant.”

McDermott noted there are multiple factors to consider when putting that plan together, but planting date is one of the easier to manage. Watch the three-to-five day forecasts going into planting.

“If there’s a cooling trend coming in, especially with cold rain in the forecasts, that’s a red flag,” he said.

If the crop struggles to get a good start, population counts are a good place to start if the crop hasn’t gotten off to a good start with dry soils. If the crop was off to a decent start but knocked down due to a hail or wind storm, look at how much is still up.

He said if someone needs to plant in less certain weather, soybeans may be the way to go.

“Soybeans are a lower risk to go in the ground,” he said. “They can have some stand loss and it’s not going to affect us on yield as much as corn.”

When issues strike and the crop takes a turn for the worst, the first item to evaluate is stand count, McDermott said. Factor in date as well as overall stand counts to see what kind of yield potential the crop may still have.