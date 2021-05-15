 Skip to main content
Planter upgrade gives Southwest Iowa farmer an early finish
Planter upgrade gives Southwest Iowa farmer an early finish

Chad Henderson finishes planting a field of soybeans

Chad Henderson finishes planting a field of soybeans May 4. He farms in Mills County.

 Photo by Jeff DeYoung

 Photo by Jeff DeYoung

MALVERN, Iowa — Chad Henderson planted his first field of corn April 22, and by May 5 he was down to 140 acres of beans remaining.

“It’s been going pretty smoothly, although it is definitely dry,” says Henderson, who farms near here in Mills County.

He waited to plant corn as soil temperatures remained low. Once it warmed up, he was ready to roll.

“Things are going better this year than they did last year,” Henderson says. “We bought a bigger planter, and that has helped a lot. This is the earliest we have ever had all the crop in.”

He uses no-till on all his acres, and says he is finding moisture 2 to 3 inches deep.

“If you use tillage, you are probably going deeper than that,” the Southwest Iowa farmer says.

Henderson sprayed corn after it was planted, adding persistent strong winds made that challenging.

“I had quite a bit of henbit that I had to plant in,” he says. “There is a lot of it around here. I haven’t noticed any extensive weed pressure or any new weeds yet.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Jeff DeYoung is livestock editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

Related to this story

2021 Iowa planting survey

2021 Iowa planting survey

Iowa Farmer Today checks in with farmers throughout the state for our annual update on soil conditions and planting progress.

