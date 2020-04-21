Farmers are officially rolling on the 2020 growing season in many parts of the Midwest. Many producers are putting on fertilizer applications and final touches to prepare their fields for another year.
Whether its fertilizer or pesticides, producers need to make sure they maintain safe practices around the products they are using, said Gretchen Paluch, Pesticide Bureau Chief at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Paluch said no waivers have changed requirements on current pesticide product labels, so proper protective equipment is needed and disposal practices should be the same as in 2019.
The physical impacts of pesticides can cause eye and skin irritation or even affect the nervous system, while other pesticides may be carcinogens or can affect hormone or endocrine systems in the body, according to the EPA.
Some of the dangers to improper use of pesticides and other chemicals can be found on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website at bit.ly/2yNFFcn.
For safe use and disposal, Paluch said planning ahead is the most helpful strategy.
“Plan ahead if at all possible so there aren’t any pesticide ‘leftovers,’” she said. “If there are small quantities of pesticides leftover from an application, the label can provide an indication on methods to safely apply these to land.”
According to an Iowa State University Extension brochure, “Safe Farm,” farmers may be able to apply small amounts of leftover chemicals to the ground, but issues come up when there are gallons of excess or unwanted pesticide solution on the ground.
“Some pesticides may leach through the soil and contaminate groundwater,” according to Iowa State. “Small quantities of pesticides also have been detected in some groundwater samples in Iowa. The contamination often can be traced to one source where illegal or improper disposal occurred.”
Regional collection centers can assist with the proper disposal of chemicals throughout the season. Normally, farmers are able to make appointments at these centers, but with coronavirus concerns some of the RCCs have opted to close their doors for chemicals for the time being, according to Bill Rowland, Landfill of North Iowa director.
Illinois offers an Agricultural Pesticide Clean Sweep at certain sites across the state. This program accepts pesticides for disposal, with costs paid by a grant from the EPA.
Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources offers a Pesticide Collection Program, which started in 2012, with events planned throughout the state each month. CJ Plassmeyer, an environmental specialist with the Missouri Pesticide Collection program, said coronavirus concerns have left upcoming dates up in the air, but the program will update people as decisions are made.
Plassmeyer said the program has collected approximately 530,000 pounds of waste pesticides from farmers and households in the state.