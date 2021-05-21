Ponds and no-till practices limit moisture loss

Taking advantage of any rainfall that comes throughout a growing season is key for maximizing yields, but effectively managing the water can take time.

Jason Webster, commercial agronomist with Precision Planting in Pontiac, Illinois, said reservoir ponds have the ability to make low-elevation, water-collecting ground more effective. Crop ground that would typically see water standing after big rains could be a recycling ground for excess moisture.

“We took the lowest part of the farm and made it a little lower,” Webster said. “We tiled (the ground) and outlet into this reservoir and just hold it. It seems every summer Mother Nature wants to be hot and dry, but now I can go from a farmer who never irrigated and send it back out to the field.”

To irrigate the fields, Precision Planting used drip tape to pump water back.

Webster said most farmers could utilize this practice in their low-lying ground or “prairie potholes.” He credited the process’ sustainability — with a farmer having the option of irrigating and recycling the water and also being able to have proper drainage in the soil to not flood the rest of the crops in the field.

One added possible benefit to utilizing the reservoir is limiting nutrient loss. The excess water is being funneled to the retention pond and staying there, without being pumped to the river. Any nutrients that run off in heavy rains in theory would stick around in the water being used for irrigation.

However, not every field is built for reservoirs. Irrigation practices are limited when it comes to certain parts of the Midwest, such as Iowa.