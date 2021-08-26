Prairie establishment takes patience

Establishing prairies may be a popular conservation practice, but there is some prep work that needs to be done before you welcome those pollinators.

“It’s really a 12-month process. You can’t just do it overnight,” says Neil Diboll with Prairie Nursery in Westfield, Wisconsin.

Diboll has spent much of the last 40 years researching and implementing prairies and other projects. He has watched as demand for native prairie grasses and wildflowers has increased.

“I couldn’t give this stuff away 4 years ago,” he says. “We tell people there are three products involved with prairies — plants, seeds and education. We spend a lot of time educating people about the process.”

The first step, Diboll says, is to establish the purpose for the prairie. He says some may be looking to have an area for pollinators and other wildlife habitat. Farmers may be seeking something to better control erosion.

Once the goals are established, the surface area must be prepared for seeding. Diboll says existing plants must be terminated to lessen the competition for the seeds.

“This isn’t something like a garden, something that you are going to take care of,” he says. “It’s going to take some time for that prairie to get started.”

Diboll says prairie areas require at least a half-day of full sun, with full sun being the best for wet or heavy clay soils. He says air movement should be good since prairie plants thrive best in open air environments, adding poor circulation could result in fungal disease issues.