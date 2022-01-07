Preparation heads off equipment concerns

When Jim Cuddeback had to prepare for the 2022 season, he knew it would take a little extra time.

The Washington, Iowa, farmer said he traded in John Deere corn heads for next fall and had to place the order in November. If he was late, he wasn’t likely to receive the new equipment in time. Cuddeback also said a dealer told him a planter from Case IH needed to be ordered back in August to ensure springtime delivery.

Tim Burrack, a farmer in Arlington, Iowa, said supply wasn’t going to be an issue for his planter rebuild this spring, but his main worry was about increased cost.

Supply also hasn’t been an issue yet for northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling. He said while his family was worked through some harvest equipment breakdowns this fall, all parts were able to be replaced in a couple of days.

However, there is still some hesitation when it comes to the upcoming season.

“This fall we went through many breakdowns with major things like combine transmission,” Oberbroeckling said. “We had parts within a day or two. We are somewhat worried about parts, but John Deere seems to be working hard through the pandemic.”

Kyle McMahon, founder and CEO of Tractor Zoom, an online agriculture equipment marketplace said the delays this year is going to be tough for many equipment manufacturers.

“OEMs are backed up 12 to 24 months on delivering new machinery,” McMahon said. “It’s going to be hard for them to oversupply the market today to satisfy that demand. We believe that will bring more strength to the used equipment market.”