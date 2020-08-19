PALO, Iowa — As fall draws nearer, Brian Voss is preparing for two different modes.
As a teacher in Marion, Iowa, Voss is working to get a new school year off the ground in the middle of uncertainties with COVID-19, but as a farmer with his father Dan, he is also preparing for the upcoming harvest season.
Balancing the two jobs can be stressful in a normal year, he said.
“Typically, I don’t like it when we are filling up air in tires and other things like that when we could be getting work done, because I have school stuff too,” Brian said.
Depending on what happens with school schedules in Iowa, whether it’s virtual learning or in-person education, Voss may have to take some extra steps to make sure he isn’t spreading the virus to those at home.
“In terms of COVID, if I’m back in school I don’t want to get sick, but I’m more concerned about spreading it to someone else,” Brian said. “I hope when harvest comes around, I can go back into a bubble (after school) and not have to worry about exposing a bunch of people.”
When Brian had to switch to teaching virtually at the end of the last school year, his father said it was actually helping increase productivity on the farm, due to some flexibility and reduced travel.
“Since the end of the school year was different and he was drilling soybeans, he had all the soybeans drilled in April,” Dan said. “We’ve never had that happen.”
The Voss’ focus during pre-harvest season has been on making sure their bins are ready for the crop, which may come in quickly this harvest season. They don’t run their own combine, but the pre-harvest work is still keeping them plenty busy.
“We got a chance to get some work done a week or so ago and it’s nice to get that out of the way,” Brian said. “Hopefully any issues show up then as opposed to October.”
Overall, Dan is feeling optimistic about the crop, especially if a few timely rains can come between now and harvest season. However, his main focus at the moment is on prices.
“Prices aren’t very good,” Voss said. “I took a little advantage of the rally off the USDA acres report, but I suspect some of those acres are going to show back up.”
Ken Cook, shop foreman at Central Illinois Ag in Atlanta, Illinois, said he and his service department are at one of their busiest times of the year. He said 85% of their work is doing combine inspections and repairs at the moment, with drapers, platforms and grain carts also coming in at a rapid pace.
“It’s just regular maintenance: belts, chains and fluid changes,” Cook said. “Every service can be different.”
His suggestions for those getting their equipment ready every year is just making sure to know the machine. That could be turning it on and running some tests, or just opening up the machine to look at the belts, he noted. If something seems wrong, make sure it gets addressed, because the worst case scenario is to be stuck in a field with a broken down combine.
“Let’s get those problems fixed so you aren’t broken down during harvest time,” Cook said. “We like to get people going so we’ll get it in and get it out. We just want people to be careful.”
One change the Voss family will have this season is in the cab of the combine. Usually they ride along with the driver who is helping gather their crop, but due to coronavirus, they say it’s not something they are risking.
“It’s always kind of fun to ride along in the combine, but not this year,” Dan said. “Normally I enjoy that, but I told them I can’t this year.”
They don’t believe there will be too many changes otherwise with the pandemic, unless either one of them contracts the virus or someone at their co-op or elevator comes into contact with it.
“Farming is something you can do and kind of social distance,” Brian said. “If you’ve been exposed but you weren’t bad enough, you can still go do it, but tell people to stay the heck away from you. We just want everybody to stay healthy so we can get done what we need or help a neighbor if someone does get it.”
As far as service goes, Cook said coronavirus initially had Central Illinois Ag’s service department closed off to the public. He said it took a bit of time, but now things are starting to open back up in the showroom and in the shop with customers while finding ways to maintain social distancing guidelines.
“We had our customers call us and we’d leave parts outside of the building so they could pick them up,” Cook said. “As time went on, we let them come back into our showroom.”