AMES, Iowa — The annual Pro Ag Outlook and Management meetings will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 concerns. With a virtual format, participants will be able to hear from five Iowa State University Extension economists — one speaker each day from 1-2 p.m. from Dec. 7-11.
According to an ISU news release, this series will take an in-depth look into agriculture in 2021 as producers, ag lenders and suppliers start planning for next year. Time for participant questions will be included at the end of each day’s presentation.
Dates and speakers include:
- Dec. 7, Wendong Zhang, assistant professor in economics and Extension economist, presenting on farmland values and issues of trade with China.
- Dec. 8, Alejandro Plastina, associate professor in economics and Extension economist, presenting on farm finances and the impact of government support programs.
- Dec. 9, Lee Schulz, associate professor in economics and Extension livestock economist, presenting the profit potential for the beef, pork and dairy industries.
- Dec. 10, Keri Jacobs, associate professor in economics and Extension economist, presenting the financial and physical impacts of the 2020 derecho on cooperatives in Iowa.
- Dec. 11, Chad Hart, professor of economics, Extension economist and crop markets specialist, presenting the current grain market situation, including global demand and key factors going into 2021.
The registration fee for access to all five live presentations is $20. Register online at bit.ly/proagvirtual.
For more information, contact Ryan Drollette at 319-853-8624 or drollett@iastate.edu or visit bit.ly/363rXyZ.