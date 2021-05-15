Rain badly needed as Central Iowa wraps planting

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The end was in sight for Roger Wood as he loaded up the planter on the last day of April.

“This is the last field,” Wood, 71, said as he opened up another bag of soybean seed.

The good news this spring is that the planting conditions have been good, Wood says now. The bad news is rain is badly needed. Central Iowa, like much of the state, came into 2021 with relatively low soil moisture levels. And while the planting season went well, consistent rain will be needed to get through the growing season.

A small front came through in the days after Wood finished planting on his farm near here in Hardin County, but it only dropped about a tenth of an inch of rain on his farm.

Yields here might be 190 bushels of corn and 55 bushels of beans in a normal year. The excellent planting conditions would point toward those numbers this year, but the dry conditions might point another direction. It is too early to tell, Wood says.

Right now, he’s just enjoying the fact that the seed is in the ground.

