High temperatures have pushed through the Midwest in recent weeks, and while that is to be expected in July and August, the lack of rain may be limiting the corn and soybean crops considerably.
Mark Licht, Iowa State Extension cropping system specialist, said while heat does indeed slow down plant growth, much of the worries come with the dry conditions, especially in west central Iowa and southwestern Missouri.
“The higher temperatures are causing the plants to need more water both for the transpiration and respiration processes,” he said. “We talk about the heat, and it’s noticeable largely because of the humidity. It makes it seem so much hotter. When I look at stress degree days, we are tracking pretty close to what normal would be.”
Licht said he isn’t overly concerned about the heat as July comes to a close, as his area in central Iowa is only 100 heat units above normal. He said the concerning point is when heat units hit more than 300 or 400 above normal.
Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest Climate Hub at the USDA, echoed Licht’s thoughts, saying that the temperatures seen across the Midwest through the end of July aren’t uncommon for this time of year.
“These temperatures wouldn’t have been as stressful if we’d had some rainfall,” Todey said. “We were just dealing with hot temperatures and very limited soil moisture in some of the driest areas. If we had rainfall it wouldn’t have been bad for the crops.”
The heat and dryness in the Midwest comes after a year that was headlined by extreme flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. The big swing of the pendulum to the dry side seems to be something of a norm in weather patterns, according to Todey,
“There does seem to be a higher amount of variability,” Todey said. “It’s hard to measure variability, because some people will get rain and others won’t. We dealt with wetness over the whole Corn Belt last year and that slowed planting down and plagued us all season.”
Todey said Iowa is currently the worst part of the Corn Belt, based on the drought monitor, noting that states like Illinois and Wisconsin are doing pretty well overall.
West central Iowa is currently the hardest hit by drought, according to the July 30 Drought Monitor, with portions of 16 counties being labeled as severe drought areas. Southwest Missouri has portions of moderate drought, while the vast majority of Illinois has not received a label.
Licht said paying attention to insect pressure in these warm, dry conditions is especially important. Spider mites are a worry in these kinds of conditions, while alfalfa producers might see potato leafhoppers show up. However, the benefit to these conditions is there tends to be less disease pressure, Licht noted.
With harvest coming quickly, Licht said being prepared for some of the heat impacts, such as smaller kernel size and stalks, is key for getting every bushel possible out of the field.
Grain quality may also take a hit in these conditions as well, if certain areas don’t get rain.
“We also have to be prepared with our grain storage and see what we are looking at from a quality perspective as well,” Licht said. “On the soybean side it’s still too early to tell. If we get some good rain, some of the soybeans can rebound. On the corn, we had a really good early part of the growing season, and it looks like we have 16-18 kernel rows. The downside is the ear length.”
He said they saw ear length ranging from 25 to 40 kernels long in certain areas, and there is still potential to lose more if conditions don’t improve.